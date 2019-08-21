Another YY Bus accident victim dies in hospital

By Gearge Muron



One of the victims involved in another YY bus accident that happened this morning in Soroti district has died.

Christine Anyait, was pronounced dead by police this afternoon, at Soroti regional referral hospital where she had been admitted together with a one Steven Olwoch, a boda boda rider who remains in critical condition.

Micheal Odongo, the Police spokesperson for East Kyoga says the deceased body has been transferred to Soroti hospital mortuary, awaiting for postmortem.

Odongo says the accident occurred at Television Corner in Opuyo parish involving YY Coaches bus registration number UAV 724C travelling from Kampala to Soroti.

He blamed the accident on reckless driver.