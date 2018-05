Local Artist, Chris Evans Kaweesi was left bed ridden after thugs attacked him in an attempt to make away with his car.

According to the singer’s manager Evans was returning home in the early morning hours of Tuesday and was attacked by thugs who beat him up and made away with his car, a Toyota Wish, registration number UAZ 399J.

The singer is currently in Mengo hospital nursing wounds. Police has since launched investigations into the matter.We will bring you more updates.