Another two foreign nationals confirmed dead

Police has confirmed the death of two other foreign nationals in Uganda.

The police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, has identified the deceased as Hans Jurgen a Germany national who died on February 23rd on arrival at Nsambya Hospital for medical attention and 54 year old Eric Tvomr a Belgium National.

This brings to six the number of foreign nationals who have died of various causes in the month February alone.

Kayimasays the Belgian national is said to have committed suicide according to his female companion identified as Joselin Mupfasoni from Burundi.

While a postmortem report shows that the German national died of a heart attack.