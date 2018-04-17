Another suspected criminal gang member shot by the Police Flying Squad

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Another man suspected to be part of the criminal gang that has been terrorizing residents of greater Masaka region has been shot and injured by the officers from the Police Flying Squad.

The police spokesperson Emillian Kayima has confirmed that Musa Galiwango was shot at around 2:00 am from Rushame in Ntungamo district.

The suspect is currently admitted at an undisclosed hospital in Mbarara town.

Galiwango’s arrest comes just days after his accomplice Mohammed Kiddawalime was killed by a mob at Mukoko Village in Bukulula Sub-County Kalungu district.

The duo had broken into the house of one of the residents.

They earlier escaped from Masaka High Court on March 1 and eluded re-arrest until they resurfaced that fateful night.

On Thursday the leadership of the Uganda Prisons Services and Police in Masaka Sub Region rewarded communities in Kalungu District that killed a murder suspect in a mob on Monday last week.

The Shs10m bounty was delivered by Latif Zaake, the Masaka Regional Police Commander.

The bounty was promised by Uganda Prisons Service to whoever helped security re-arrest the fugitives following their escape from court.