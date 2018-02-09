Another rights defenders’ office broken into

By Ritah Kemigisa

Another human rights defenders’ office has been broken into.

The offices of Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum located in Namirembe along the Prof Apollo Nsibambi Road were last night broken into by unknown people.

The organisation’s deputy executive director Anthony Mutimba, says two of their guards were badly injured during the scuffle with the attackers and are now nursing wounds at Nsambya hospital.

He says a medical report shows that one of the guards has a cracked skull.

Mutimba says the motive of the attack still remains unknown since valuables which would have been stolen like computers and TVs were left untouched.

He however says they suspect the attempted robbery is closely linked to the first attack where thieves broke into the executive director’s office to allegedly steal some documents.

The offices were first attacked in May 2016 where one of the guards was killed and according to Mutimba, police has never given them a report on the investigations to bring the suspects to book.

In the latest case however police rushed to the scene but was unable to arrest the suspected thieves and have since commenced investigations.