Annual judges’ conference opens in Kampala

By Antony Wesaka

President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to open the annual judges’ conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The Chief Registrar of Courts Paul Gadenya says the week-long conference will see the judiciary discuss how to extend justice to many financially disadvantaged Ugandans.

He adds that the conference will also explore informal justice mechanisms and streamlining administration of cases to make courts more accessible.

The Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the High Court will thus be closed to the litigants starting today until Thursday.

“A number of notices have been put up to notify the litigants in higher courts about this event and their cases that had been scheduled for this week, will be given other dates”, Mr. Gadenya said.

Some of the topics to be discussed at the conference include sharing experiences on how to make the administration of justice inclusive and amplifying the link between the rule of law, the judiciary and sustainable development.

Also to be discussed is developing consensus on policy issues aimed at addressing inefficiencies in the administration of justice and exploring opportunities presented by informal justice systems.

The conference is running under the theme; “An inclusive Judiciary for Sustainable Development”