Ankole self-styled king arrested

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Police in Mbarara district have arrested Ankole kingdom self –styled king Umar Asiimwe.

Asiimwe was arrested last evening after several hours of questioning at Rwizi regional police headquarters in Mbarara where he had been summoned together with four of his ministers.

He had been summoned by policeallegedly over sectarian utterances against Minister for Gender, Labour and Social development Janat Mukwaya who labeled him an impostor.

The Rwizi region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira confirmedAsiimwe’s arrestand said most of the crimes have been committed through the media especially social media attacking Minister Mukwaya.

Asiimwe claims he was crowned the King (Omugabe) of Ankole on October 29, 2016 at the Kingdom palace located in ItaabaKyabanyoro, Rwampara County in Mbarara District.