Anite directs finance Internal Auditor to audit UTL

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The state minister for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite has directed the internal auditor general in the ministry of finance Dr Fixon Akonye to carry out an audit into the activities of Uganda telecommunication Limited (UTL).

This follows a directive by president Museveni to Anite to institute an audit in the activities of UTL and confirm or clear the allegations he heard against some of its managers.

In a 24th July, 2019 letter to Dr Akonye, Anite has directed him to carry out a comprehensive internal audit of UTL within one month so as to clear or confirm the allegations before the president.

Minister Anite has since called for the sacking of the UTL administrator Bemanya Twebaze whom she accuses of gross misconduct and corruption saying he is adamant to make public books of accounts.

Government is demanding records in the telecoms operations whose revenues have since shot up from shs 4 billion to shs 10 billion.