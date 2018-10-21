Angry Woman cuts off boyfriend’s manhood

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police in Mukono has arrested a woman for allegedly hacking off her boyfriend’s genitals with a knife after discovering his affairs.

24 year old Rehema Kabayana told police that she waited until her boyfriend 28 year old Anthony Sekawa 28, had fallen asleep then cut off his organ with the 4-inch knife.

According to the victim, they got into a fight after since she also wanted to slit open his throat.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire says the victim has been rushed to Namirembe hospital for treatment while Kabayana has since been arrested and detained at Mukono police station.

Oweyesigyire says detectives have discovered that the two had longtime relationship misunderstandings and that the suspect had on several occasions demanded he ceases contact with any other women, including not talking to them, or even smiling at them which the victim failed to adhere to.

The victim told police that he loved his girlfriend and believed she maimed his manhood in a grizzly bid to make sure he did not stray looking for other women.