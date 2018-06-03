Anglicans to fast for Uganda this month of June

By Moses Ndhaye.

The Bishop of Namirembe diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has announced a one Month fasting period to pray for the problems that have ravaged the country.

According to Luwalira who was speaking at the martyrs day celebration at the Anglican Shrine, the fasting period which kicked off on 1st June is meant to ask for God’s intervention in the current spate of kidnaps and murders and other problems faced by the country.

Luwalira says the problems being faced by the country are now beyond man and that it is Only God who will be able to help.

He meanwhile revealed that next year’s martyr’s day celebrations will be led by West Buganda , central Buganda , Luweero , Mukono, and Mityana.

At the Anglican shrine, 23 martyrs were killed for their faith on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga.