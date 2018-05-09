Angella Katatumba attackers released on bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Three Chicken Tonight employees accused of assaulting a musician Angella Katatumba with a Jamaican musician Kuzi K have been released on bail by makindye magistrate’s court.

The three who include Olurwoth Chuka a manager, Denis Okirot a guard and a waiter Kaddu have been released by a chief magistrate Elias Kakooza.

These have presented two sureties each whom court has found substantial and ordered each accused to deposit 500,000 shillings each well as 2 million shillings not cash to each of the sureties.

These through their lawyer David Onyango applied for bail on grounds that it’s their constitutional right with the presumption of innocence, they have a fixed places of abode in court’s jurisdiction, they have substantial suttee and are willing to follow the bail terms and conditions as court may deem necessary.

The matter has been adjourned to 11th June for hearing Prosecution states that the trio on April 1st this year at Kabalagala Makindye Division stole cash worth 6.2 million shillings, the property of Katatumba.

Prosecution further states that on the same day, Okirot Denis the security guard at the same place, unlawfully caused grievance harm to Angella Katatumba.

They are also accused of assaulting a one Oneil Burke also known as KuziKz occasioning him actual bodily harm.