ANC leader wants Odinga-Uhuru talks to be shelved

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi wants the deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga shelved, saying it is built on shaky ground

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Mudavadi said that Kenya should, instead, adopt broad-based talks that go beyond the political motives or ambitions of the two.

He said that the country wants talks that are anchored on a solid foundation instead of satisfying individual needs

After their surprise handshake on March 9, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga promised to start a programme to address the challenges facing Kenya’s unification even though the three National Super Alliance co-principals said that they were not party to such reconciliation.