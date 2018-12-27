Amuriat achieves stability in the FDC

By Damali Mukhaye.

As the year comes to a close, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat says the party has been able to achieve internal stability despite the breakaway by the former president Gen Mugisha Muntu.

Amuriat tells KFM that although Muntu took some senior party members with him to the New Formation, these have been replaced by a new crop of leaders.

He says he FDC has also been able to attract new members from the ruling NRM party and also retained various seats during the by-elections.

Amuriat is therefore optimistic that that 2019 will be an even better year.