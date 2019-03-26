Amuriat attacks NRM for disrespecting other parties

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi has challenged the ruling party National Resistance Movement to stop doing things that are contrary to the agenda of Inter party organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

Speaking during the handing over ceremony of IPOD chairmanship from UPC to DP, Amuriat says that the continued harassment, attacks and violence against other political parties from NRM will not take IPOD anywhere.

He says, the aim of IPOD is to promoting the multiparty democracy so the ruling party should take the lead by pushing the IPOD agenda asserting that there is need to resolve the issue of respect for each other.

He says as FDC will stay committed to the cause of IPOD.

Meanwhile the deputy Treasurer of NRM Kenneth Omona faulted FDC for snubbing the summit which was organized by IPod last year.

The leadership of IPOD is rotation to political parties for six months basing on the alphabet order.