American national detained at Nalufeenya

By Ritah Kemigisa:

Police says the American national who was arrested on 9th February for unlawfully shipping arms and ammunition and military ware into the country is now being detained at Nalufeenya.

Addressing journalists at the Central police station, the police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima said the the American citizen Identified as Paul Mathias Roger says if found guilty he will be charged with terrorism and murder after successful investigations.

Emilian Kayima adds that the military hard ware and rounds of ammunition for different weapons the suspect was found with are believed to have been used to commit various crimes.

Last week, the wife to this American national Lillian kaitesi reported to police that the man wanted to kill her after she failed to help him get a Ugandan citizenship