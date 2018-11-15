Amendments on physical bill to be tabled before parliament

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government intends to table before parliament new amendments in physical planning bill focusing on minimizing mushrooming slums across the country.

While appearing before National economy committee, the state minister for urban planning Isaac Musumba said that the new amendments will stringent existing physical planning Act to empower town councils and municipality planners to deal with illegal structures in the area.

However, the MP for Mukono north Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga said that poor physical planning is caused by absence of planners at town council level.

He said that even those town councils with town planners are not supervised for strictness of physical planning in town councils.