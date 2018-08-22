Alleged Mowzey Radio Killer to know his fate on the 24th

By Ruth Anderah.

High court in Kampala sets the August 24th of this month to deliver her ruling on whether she accepts to release on bail Godfrey Wamala a key suspect in the murder of local musician Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio.

The date has been fixed by Justice Jane Francis Abodo.

Wamala through his lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi today asked court to release him on bail pending trial citing the likelihood of delay in hearing his case.

He thus presented three sureties who are his relatives.

Prosecution states that Wamala murdered Mowzey after throwing him on the floor on the 22nd January 2018 that later led to his death on February so 1st 2018.

Wamala was in June this year was committed to the high court for trial after reportedly completion of police investigations.