All schools should provide food to children- Justice Mutonyi

BY Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has been tasked to come up with strategies to ensure that all schools across the country provide food for their learners.

Speaking to KFM in reference to the role played by the Probation and Social Welfare officers, Mukono Resident Judge, Lady Justice Margret Mutonyi says depriving students food at school is another form of violence against children.

She notes that most school-going girls are easily lured into sexual relations to get money for buying food while at school.

Justice Mutonyi adds that some of the defilement cases they have received in court reveal that some girls are defiled in bushes when they have gone to look for mangoes.

Meanwhile, the minister of education and sports, also First Lady Janet Museveni has on several occasions directed that parents pack food for their children because it is their primary responsibility to feed their children.