All is ready for the Kampala fly-over construction – UNRA

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The director roads at the Uganda National Roads Authority Sam Muhoozi has revealed that all is set for the much anticipated construction of the Kampala flyover which seeks to reduce traffic jam in Kampala.

The first phase of this shs 61 billion project awarded to Shimizu-Konoike JV had its contract signed yesterday with works expected to start in January 2019.

Muhoozi says 65% of the land has already been acquired with the contractors given three months to mobilize themselves.

According to Muhoozi the contractors will only work on the first lot of the project which will see the construction of the 0.5KM clock tower flyover, Nsambya underpass, road widening along; Queensway, Entebbe, Nsambya, Mukwano and Gaba roads among others.

The state minister for works Gen Katumba Wamala has now called for patience from members of the public since the construction of the project will cause major interruptions and road diversions.