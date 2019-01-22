Alebtong boss asks women to charge sex for school fees

BY PATRICK EBONG.

The LC V Chairman of Alebtong district Denish Johnson Okello have asked women in the district to deny their irresponsible husbands conjugal rights as a way of forcing them to pay school fees since most of them do not want to educate their children.

OkelloDenish while addressing people in Obim parish in Apala Sub County said they have learnt that most parents especially men in the district are deliberately failing to educate their children.

Okello Johnson said unless such men commit themselves to educate the children that they already have they should be given chance to produce more.

He says absenteeism due to lack of school fees has greatly contributed to the poor performance in national exams.

However, the Resident District Commissioner Alebtong Josephine OmaraOlilihas strongly disagreed with the chairman saying such a move would fuel domestic violence.

In the recently released PLE results 2018, Alebtong district had only 147 pupils in first grade and 109 pupils out of them were from private schools while the 75 government aided primary schools had only 36 first graders.