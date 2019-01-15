Al-shabaab confirms attack on Kenya

By BBC

The Somali-based militant group al-Shabab has claimed the attack on the Kenyan hotel but has not given details.

Explosions and gunfire rocked an upscale hotel in Nairobi this afternoon in an apparent terrorist attack that the group has since confirmed.

Smoke from burning cars has been seen in the air outside the Dusit D2 hotel on Riverside drive in Nairobi’s Westlands neighborhood.

At least two explosions followed by sustained gunfire were also heard.

Witnesses say they saw four armed men entering the complex.

Vehicles are on fire in the car park AND People are currently being evacuated.

Police have been sent to the scene and are trying to rescue those trapped inside.