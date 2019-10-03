Akena asks gov’nment to create employment opportunities for the youth

By Prossy Kisakye.

As the country prepares to celebrate the 57th independence, Opposition Uganda people’s congress has asked government to create employment opportunities among the young generation.

The UPC party president Jimmy Akena said Uganda to attain its millennium development goals the youth have to be empowered economically.

According to Uganda Population report 2018, 1.2 million youth in Uganda between the ages of 15 and 29 are idle

Meanwhile Akena urged government to revive cooperatives to help rural farmers benefit from their products.

He urged that cooperatives used to bargain prices on farmers behalf which is not a case today as many farmers sell their products a low price.