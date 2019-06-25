Airtel suspends Mobile money transactionswith MTN

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Airtel Uganda has temporarily suspended its Cross-network mobile money transfers with MTN and vice versa over technical issues.

The telecom’s public relations officer Sumin Namaganda says they are currently working to solve the issue as soon as possible before they can continue with the inter operation services between MTN.

The MTN acting senior corporate manager Brian Mbasa has called upon their customers to be patient saying mobile money transactions with Airtel vice versa will resume once the latter resolves its technical issues.

The Bank of Uganda in 2017 directed all telecom companies to implement mobile money inter operation to allow seamless cross-network mobile money transfers.