Airline operations extended to July 31

By Moses Kyeyune

The first commercial flight for the country’s revived airline is slated for 31st July and not beginning of the month.

The twist of events comes after Parliament mounted pressure on the ministry of works and transport about delayed rollout.

Parliament expected the planes to be in air effective first July.

However, the minister of state for Works, Gen Katumba Wamala told the media at Parliament that commercial flights are scheduled for the end of the month.

This he says has been the position for quite some time.

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah instructed the ministers to respond to public concerns raised by Rukungiri Municipality MP Roland Kaginda, concerning the national carrier.