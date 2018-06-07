AIGP Kaweesi murder case pushed to August

By Ruth Anderah.

The case in which seven people are accused of participating in the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi has been pushed to August 14th of this year as police concludes its investigations.

The case has been adjourned by Nakawa Court Grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi after prosecution led by Rachael Nabwire informed court that investigations into the matter are still on-going.

It can be remembered that in October 2017 their eight co-accused persons were committed to International Crimes Division of the High court for trial upon the completion of investigations against them.

These are suspected to have murdered former AIGP Kaweesi , his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa.

They are said to have conspired to shot dead the three deceased on the morning of March 17th 2017 at Kulambiro in Nakawa division within Kampala Capital City.