Agriculture ministry awaits report on maize money

Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of agriculture animal industries and fisheries Vincent Ssempija has dismissed reports that the recent program to bail out maize farmers has failed to pick up.

It follows reports that government’s efforts to buy off excess maize stock with investment of 100 bn shillings has so far not yielded any tangible results.

Speaking to kfm Ssempija said several maize traders have picked the money however noting that clear details can only be availed after a report expected from the ministry of finance

Government intervened after maize prices fell as low as 150 per kilogram, expressing confidence that with the support, farmers would be able to sell their produce above 500 shillings.