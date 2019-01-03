Agriculture experts speak out on president’s proposal

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Agriculture experts are calling for more infrastructure development in the sector if it is to transform from subsistence.

It comes as government is encouraging farmers to embrace irrigation and stop reliance on rain fed agriculture.

Delivering his New Year message president Museveni encouraged solar powered water pump producers to either assemble or manufacture them within so that government can roll them out for individual farmers to buy them and immunize themselves against the erratic rains.

Now speaking to Kfm, the executive director of Food Rights Alliance says government needs to develop the water for production infrastructure if farmers are to benefit.

The president also revealed that government was planning to put 190 micro irrigation projects that are either operational or planned will be 190 across the country.