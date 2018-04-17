AgeLimitPetition resumes this morning, MP Nambooze expected

By Ruth Anderah.

Hearing of Age-limit petition resumes this morning at the High Court in Mbale town.

Today the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukuntana representing government is expected to make more submissions convincing court why the presidential age-limit law should not be declared null and void.

This is after last week the five justices on the panel tasked Rukuntana to explain why government financially facilitated a private members bill which is contrary to the law.

The justices also wondered why government picked interest in a private member’s bill to the extent of withdrawing 13 billion shillings from the Consolidated Fund which was shared among-st MP’s for purposes of consulting their electorate on the same.

The ten summoned government officials including the Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, CDF David Muhoozi ,the clerk to parliament Jane Kibirige and MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke are also expected to appear today for cross examination in relation to their affidavits.