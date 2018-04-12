AgeLimitPetition Nambooze summoned

By Ruth Anderah.

In a related development, the Constitutional Court sitting in Mbale has summoned the Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke to appear on Tuesday next week April 17th for cross-examination by the Attorney General.

Nambooze is to be cross-examined in her affidavit regarding the security personnel brutality during the debating of the age – limit bill in parliament to which she claims she was assaulted .

While applying for summons against Nambooze, the Director of Civil litigation Christine Kahwa warned that Nambooze should come with her medical record spanning for the last 8 years.

Nambooze has been summoned by Five Court Justices including Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, Remmy Kasule, Kenneth Kakuru, Cheborion Barishaki and Elizabeth Musoke.

