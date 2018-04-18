AgeLimitPetition Mabirizi wants Muhakanizi and Muhoozi Evidence dropped

By Ruth Anderah.

Male Mabirizi, one of the petitioners in age-limit petition wants the evidence of the Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi and Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi struck out of court records.

He has told the five Justices led by Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo that Muhakanizi’s evidence contained in the affidavit he swore on March 29th 2018 is based on hearsay because he was out of the country during the month of September and on leave in December 2017.

Mabirizi says according to evidence rules, a witness can only depone to facts he/she has seen and can state fact of.

He added that also Gen. Muhoozi could not prove what is contained in that affidavit because he says he was just called by Kayihura for additional support.