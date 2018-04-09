AgeLimitPetition – Lawyers want CDF , Muhakanizi questioned in court

By Ruth Anderah.

Lawyers representing petitioners in the age- limit case led by the Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago have asked court to compel over 10 officials to appear in Court in Mbale and be cross-examined on the affidavits.

The officials they want to be cross-examined are the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi, head of public service John Mitala, MPs Moses Balyeku and Margaret Muhanga and the Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi.

Other officials that the petitioners want summoned by court are; police officers Frank Mwesigwa and Asuman Mugyenyi, the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige and the Sergeant At Arms Ahmed Kagoye.

However the petitioners’ application to have the said officials in court has not heard a direct pass as it has been objected to by the deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana saying there is no justification showed by the petitioners to the effect that the evidence the officials will give in cross-examination will help court reach a just decision.

Court will give its ruling on the matter whether to summon the wanted officials this afternoon at 3pm.

