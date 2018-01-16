Age limit: FDC’s Muntu takes consultations to Fortportal

By Damali Mukhaye

The former Forum for Democratic Change president Maj.Gen Mugisha Muntu today takes his age limit consultation meetings to Fort Portal town.

Muntu launched his campaign in Hoima town yesterday under the theme; “Country Before Self,” to create a new wave for political change, a move the party leadership disowned yesterday because he did not officially inform them.

He also tells KFM that he is consulting Ugandans about their views following constitutional amendments that removed the presidential age limit to guide his next course of action.

While speaking at the first meeting in Hoima yesterday, Muntu said that those who desire real change must build a new culture of politics for this country with institutions that check leaders rather than depend on their goodwill.