Age limit case withdrawn

By Benjamin Jumbe.

A group of four people who petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the Age Limit case have withdrawn their appeal on grounds that it will not succeed since the electoral process for 2021 has kicked off.

The Constitution Court in July 2018 sitting in Mbale upheld the clause of removing the presidential age limit for both upper and lower but nullified the clause of lifting the term of elected leaders from five years to seven years effective with the current term of office.

The Petitioners who include, Prosper Busingye, Mugisha Herbert Thomas Guma and Vincent Sande through their Lawyer, James Mugisha contend that since the electoral process for 2021 has started, there is no need to continue with the court case which may not succeed.

The lead Petitioner Prosper Busingye however says there is need for a constitutional review to restore term limit which will cater for the age limit.