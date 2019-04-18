Age-limit appeal Judgement today

By Ruth Anderah.

The Supreme Court is today expected to deliver a Judgement in the age – limit appeal contesting the constitutional amendments which lifted the cap from minimum and maximum presidential age-limit.

The appeal arose from a majority constitutional court verdict which upheld constitutional amendments regarding the lifting of a cap from the minimum and maximum presidential age-limit.

The seven Justices led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe is to rule on whether the 4 justices of constitutional court who were part of the panel that heard the petition at Mbale committed procedural errors.

Others are whether the justices erred in law and fact to hold that the entire process of conceptualizing, debating and enactment of the age-limit law did not contravene the constitution and whether or not the presence of violence in and outside parliament during the debating of the age-limit bill did not contravene the constitution.

In this appeal Hassan Male Mabirizi is faults the justices for failing to address themselves on the provisions of the constitution that require the Electoral Commission to hold a referendum before carrying out any constitutional amendment.

Mabirizi also faults the constitutional court for refusing to award him the 20 million shillings as costs saying he never engaged a professional lawyer to argue his petition, yet he contends that he incurred expenses like other petitioners.

To this Mabirizi wants Supreme Court to award him damages for inconvenience.

The appellants including Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi , 6 opposition Mps and the Uganda Law society.

Related Stories………….

#AgeLimitPetition Attorney General defends age limit law

#AgeLimitPetition Mabirizi wants Muhakanizi and Muhoozi Evidence dropped