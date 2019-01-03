African passports in the pipeline

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

As East African countries adopt single passport, African union is also slated to embark on journey to come up with African passport.

According to communication from the chairman of African Union Commission Moussa Faki in February 2019, in Addis Ababa, at the 32nd Summit of our Union, the Commission will present, for adoption, guidelines on the design, production and issuance of the African passport.

He said that if this move succeeds it will take this project one step closer to the long-held dream of complete free movement across the continent.

Last year the Extraordinary Summit held in March in Kigali saw signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment.