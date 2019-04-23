African Heads of State in crisis meet over Sudan, Libya

By Moses Kyeyune.

African Heads of State are today slated to convene for a crisis meeting to discuss security developments in Sudan and Libya.

This comes in the midst of unrelenting protests in the Sudan’s Khartoum and the reincarnation of fresh fights in Libya.

Forces loyal to ex-Libyan President Col Muammer Gadaffi are determined to win power back from the Western backed government in Tripoli.

Now the African Union has called for an impromptu summit to discuss the security question in both countries, but this time sitting in Egypt.

The meeting comes just close to three months after the 32nd AU-Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.