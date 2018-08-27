African Court 50th Ordinary Session opens in Tanzania

By Benjamin Jumbe

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights today begins its 50th Ordinary Session at its seat in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Session will begin with the swearing-in of three Judges elected during the 31st African Union Heads of State Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

They are: Imani Aboud from Tanzania; Stella Anukam from Nigeria and Blaise Tchikaye from Congo.

The newly elected Justices replace Justice Gérald Niyungeko from Burundi and El Hadji Guissé from Senegal, who both have retired after serving two terms each, as well as Uganda’s Justice Solomy Balungi Bossa, who resigned in February 2018 to take up a position as Judge of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Judges, will among other things examine over 10 applications during the four-week session to stretch up to 21 September, 2018, with four Judgments are scheduled during the period.

As at 1 July 2018, the Court had received 180 applications and has finalized 45.