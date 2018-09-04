African China –relationship inevitable

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Chinese President Xi Jinpin has highlighted the need for building a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.

Speaking during the ongoing High-Level Dialogue between Chinese and African Leaders in Beijing, presidentJinping said that China and Africa should increase political dialogue and policy communication at various levels.

He called for the alignment of the Belt and Road construction with the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The two sides should make the enhancing of people’s livelihoods the foundation of developing China-Africa relationship, Xi said, adding that China will do more to help Africa alleviate poverty, increase employment and income, and better the lives of its people.