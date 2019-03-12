Africa to blame for its problems – Matembe

By Ritah Kemigisa

As leaders and business experts gather in Munyonyo for the 1ST Africa Now summit that will be opened by President Yoweri Museveni, Political experts have blamed African Leaders for all the problems they are currently experiencing.

The former member of the pan African Parliament Miria Matembe says she does not expect much from the summit adding that its the Usual rhetoric where a lot is said and little is done.

She adds that all that Africa needs is a people centered leadership.

The two day summit is under the theme: “Towards a secure, integrated and growing Africa” aims to harness the endless energy of the African youth in forging a secure, integrated and growing Africa.