Advocate wants interim order blocking electronic passports

By Ruth Anderah.

City lawyer Michael Aboneka has asked Court to issue an interim order blocking the issuance of electronic passports pending disposal of his main case challenging the process of phasing out of current passports by 2021 which is set for hearing on March 19th before Justice Musa Sekaana.

Through his lawyer Gawaya Tegulle, Aboneka told the High court deputy Register Sarah Langa that government is in advanced stages of issuing and recalling the current passport and if it is not stopped his case will be rendered useless.

Tegulle submitted that the process of phasing out the current passport is illegal as there is no law backing it.

In response State Attorney Allan Mukama opposed the application for interim order saying it is over taken by events as the ministry of internal affairs has already started issuing out the new electronic passports.

The deputy registrar promised to give her ruling on Friday this week.

Aboneka together with the Center for Constitutional Governance petitioned High Court challenging the move by government to phase out the current passports by the end of 2021 in preparation for the issuance of the electronic East African Community passports.

In the complaint, they say the period given to Ugandans to switch to the international EAC electronic passports is insufficient to both Ugandans living within and abroad.

They also argue that the new cost of the passport from shs 150,000 to shs 250,000 is too high.