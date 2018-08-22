Acholi Khadi begs Museveni to Pardon Bobi Wine

BY POLYCAP KALOKWERA.

Sheikh Musa Khelil, the Acholi Muslim District Khadi has called on President Museveni to pardon the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, opposition legislators and their supporters who were arrested last week during the Arua by-election fracas.

Leading Eid al-Ada Prayers at the Gulu main mosque, SheikhKhelil said although those arrested could have gone “astray” in their actions as alleged, they deserve forgiveness like any other human beings.

He says just like it was able to negotiate peace deals with the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) rebels in Northern Uganda, government can still negotiate with Bobi wine and all other accused persons.

He has meanwhile asked security operatives to desist from using excessive force when arresting suspects.