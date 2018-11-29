Access to pornography fueling sexual violence in schools

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Access and exposure to pornographic materials to student and adults in lira district has escalated the levels of sexual harassment and violence among-est girls and boys in school.

This was revealed by Pamela Amongi a Senior Woman teacher at Lira Central primary school during an interaction with members of Parliament on the Select Committee investigating allegations of sexual violence in schools and institutions of higher learning.

Amongi informed the committee that exposure to pornographic materials greatly affects students because they lose concentration in class and hence deterioration in performance.

The committee, which was meeting the school leadership was told that many students and adults in the community are exposed to visual and print pornographic material which has made them sexually hyper contributing to increased acts of defilement and sexual relations between students and teachers.

Meanwhile member of the committee and Luuka south Mp Stephen Kisa advised teachers and parents to monitor every content watched by children at school and home respectively during this long holiday.