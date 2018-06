By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government is set to increase access to safe water in rural areas from 71% today to 79%.

While reading budget today, the minister for finance Matia kasiajja said that, the urban water access is targeted to increase to 100%.

He said that to achieve this several interventions have been laid down and a sum of 1.3 Trillion has been allocated to Water

And Sanitation sector next financial year.