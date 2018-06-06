About 51% of Ugandan homes have no access to television

By Moses Ndhaye.

4 Million home -steads in Uganda have no access a television representing 51 percent of the country’s population.

The study by world leading satellite provide SES conducted indicates that only 8 million home-steads have access to a television.

According to RichardoTopham a senior market and business analyst for SES Company, this is the first study of its kind in Uganda and is to help understand the television market trends in the country.

The study also indicates that the age group between 26 and 30 watches Television most standing at 21 per cent, of the total population, followed by those aged between 21 – 25 at 19 per cent.