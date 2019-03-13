About 21% of Ugandans lack toilets

By Shamim Natebwa.

A new report has revealed that more than 8 Million Ugandans have no access to toilets.

The technical advisor Uganda sanitation fund project David Katware says because of this Uganda loses 389 billion shillings due to poor sanitation while 90% majority of whom are children under five years die.

The new data comes as a reality check as Uganda commemorates the 2019 Sanitation Week that started yesterday (Monday) and is to be climaxed at Oluvu Primary School Play Ground in Maracha district under the theme, “Good Sanitation – My responsibility.”