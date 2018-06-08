Abiriga shot dead

Ivan Senabulya.

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abiriga has this evening been shot dead near his home in Matugga, Wakiso District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Abiriga was gunned at around 6:30PM adding that investigations have since commenced to find out his killers.

Abiriga was at the time of his death travelling in his famous yellow Volkswagen car with his bodyguard and a third person who has not yet been identified.

Abiriga will be remembered for putting on his yellow attire.

He was also famous urinating in public near the Ministry of Finance head offices in Kampala where he was later fined Shs40, 000 by Buganda Road court for being a public nuisance.