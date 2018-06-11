Abiriga remains to be buried today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The slain Arua municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga together with his body guard and driver Saidi Buga will be buried today at Rhino Camp in Arua district.

The duo was assassinated on Friday 8th June at Kawanda, Wakiso district a few kilometers from his home.

Many legislators and Ugandans have described Abiriga as a jovial, selfless, a true patriot and one who was loyal to his party.

Yesterday his body was airlifted from Kampala to Arua after a special sitting was held in his honor at parliament and early morning prayers held for him at Old Gaddafi Mosque where the deputy mufti sheik Abdallah Ssemambo called for the compensation of Abiriga’s family and other people who are killed in a similar manner.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to grace the final sendoff of Abiriga.