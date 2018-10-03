Abiriga, Kagezi killers are still at large

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Uganda Police Force is yet to make any leads in the hunt for murder suspects of former Arua Municiplaity MP Ibrahim Abiriga and Joan Kagezi a former prosecutor.

Abiriga was murdered in cold blood in June this year while Kagezi was killed in similar circumstances three years ago.

In his submission t parliament’s Human Rights Committee, the deputy Inspector General of Police Sabiiti Muzeyi says that the hunt is till ongoing.

For Abiriga’s case, Muzeyi says that a forensic audit of exhibits at the crime scene is still ongoing with a view of identifying suspects while for Kagezi, the deputy police boss says that “there are specific leads being followed regarding the main suspect.”

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze is among the suspects in court over the brutal killing of Abiriga.