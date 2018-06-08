Abiriga eulogized-Speaker Kadaga calls for justice

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has condemned the murder of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and is now calling for justice to prevail.

Abiriga together with his body guard and another person was shot dead by unidentified people this evening near his home in Kawanda Matuga Wakiso district.

In her message delivered by the Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs ss Obore, Kadaga has eulogized Abiriga as a person who was calm and jolly and has security organs to get the killers of Abiriga and reassure the country of security.

The UPDF representative in parliament Col Felix Kulayigye has described Abiriga as a nationalist who has served the nation wholeheartedly.

“The country has lost a patriot, he was jovial and lively, even when he was an RDC he was ever committed, his death comes as a shock to me and is a blow to the whole country,” said Col Kulayigye.

The NRM caucus spokesperson and also Burayhya County MP Margaret Muhanga has described him as a person who truly loved his country and had no enemies.

“He loved the party he doesn’t have any problem with any one,he was just a fine man, he didn’t have a problem against any one, Abiriga was peaceful and did not deserve to die like this,” said MP Muhanda.