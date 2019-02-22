Abandoned suitcase paralyses traffic

By Moses Ndhaye

There was Drama this afternoon at Buganda Road as traffic flow was paralyzed after a suitcase was found abandoned in the middle of a city road.

Many of the pedestrians and motorist mistook the suitcase for a bomb and contact the police bomb squad to help.

However when the police officers arrived, they opened the suitcase and only found a few pair of clothes.

Uganda’s Police has been on high alert after a January terror attack on a hotel and office complex in the neighboring Kenya.